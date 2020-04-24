Ramadan 2020: Sonam Kapoor, Huma Quereshi, Dipika Kakkar and other celebs wish fans with beautiful posts

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramadan has begun for the Muslims to observe fasting or keeping Rozas from April 24. The festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm depends on the lunar calendar and begins with the sighting of the moon. Muslims observe a month-long waterless fast from sunrise to sunset later which the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated with great pomp and show. This year, the holy month, as well as the festival, will be celebrated amid the tension of the coronavirus pandemic which has affected the world throughout. However, various Television and Bollywood celebrities kept their spirits high and wished their fans on the auspicious occasion. Have a look at how stars like Sonam Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi, Shaheer Sheikh, and others posted beautiful wishes on their social media handles.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself and wrote, "Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters Ramzan Mubarak."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan too wished his fans and wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak .. peace and love on this auspicious occasion."

Huma Quereshi urged fans to stay at home and wrote, "They are saying Saturday is the first Roza!! Ramadan is almost here!! Praying for everyone in these difficult times … Shared compassion, service, and support for one another is the need of the hour. May god bless us all! And a special dua for all those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic. Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home ! prayer."

Bigg Boss 12 winner, Dipika shared a photo with husband Shoaib and mother-in-law and wrote, "In muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se.... Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya hai....@saba_ka_jahaan was clicking it so is not in it...this pic is incomplete without her #allhamdulillah #grateful #blessed #familyiseverything."

TV actor Shaheer wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak everyone.."

Ali Fazal shared a video and asked fans to stay at home and celebrate the holy month of Ramazan.

Anupam Kher wrote, "#RamadanMubarak!! Love and peace always."

