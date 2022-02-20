Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/YOGENSHAH Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani visit Taj Mahal; remind fans of song 'Suno Na Sangemarmar' | WATCH

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are counted among one of the good-looking couples of the tinsel town. The lovebirds today paid a visit to the epitome of love aka Taj Mahal in Agra. Several videos and pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the couple can be seen visiting the historical monument. While Rakul sported a mint green chikankari kurta with jeans and shoes, Jackky was dressed in a white kurta and black pants. Several reports claim that the two of them are in the city to attend the wedding of filmmaker Luv Ranjan.

As soon as the clips went viral, fans started talking about how good the two of them look together. Not only this but there were users who said that their visit reminded them of the song 'Suno Na Sangemarmar.'

Have a look at the videos here:

It was on Rakul's 31st birthday last year that the two of them made their relationship Insta official. Taking to the photo-sharing application, the actor shared a post that read, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet."

Rakul also penned a sweet thank you note reading, "Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

Coming back to Luv Ranjan's wedding, the guests that are expected to attend include names of celebs like-- Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Varun Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has a number of projects lined up including-- Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Attack starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, and her first solo lead, Chhatriwali.