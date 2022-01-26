Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAJKUMMARRAO Rajkummar Rao's recent post with wife Patralekhaa leaves netizens bewildered, users ask 'yeh kaisa pose hai?'

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are currently enjoying marital bliss and never leave a chance to give out some major couple goals. Wednesday was no different as Rajkummar took to Instagram and shared a sizzling picture of his wife clicked by him. In the mirror selfie, Patralekhaa can be seen sporting a white shirt dress with black boots. One can also spot Rajkummar wearing red and black checkered shirt clicking the mirror selfie while lovingly staring at his lady love. While many complimented the duo, there were others who were left baffled. They made fun of the actor's post and wrote about how their photo left them confused.

"Sheesha aur sheeshe me tasveer. Mirror Selfie-Check Beauty-Check Frame-Check Shirt-Check," he captioned the post. Reacting to the picture, Patralekhaa commented "Loveeeeee you" with a red heart emoji.

Have a look:

Read the comments that followed soon after it was uploaded:

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh.

On the work front, Rajkummar recently shared the trailer of his upcoming film 'Badhaai Do' with Bhumi Pednekar. Posting the trailer he wrote, "#BadhaaiDo Trailer It’s one of those films, that came our way, touched our hearts in ways we can’t explain. Some journeys are meant to be remembered forever. Ab aap dekho trailer aur hume #BadhaaiDo #BadhaaiDoInTheatres on the 11th of February."

The two of them in the film will be seen playing the role of a gay and lesbian couple. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, 'Badhaai Do', which is a sequel to the National Award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho', will be out in theatres on February 11.