"My waist is the sexiest part of my body", says Parineeti and we couldn't agree more!

Parineeti Chopra has always been known as the cute, bubbly, girl next door of Bollywood. She has a vivacious personality and her infectious smile can light up the whole room. Parineeti recently shared the first look of her film 'The Girl On The Train' and it looked really intense. She also said that this movie has been the most difficult one for her to date.

It's no hidden truth that Parineeti has always battled weight issues. But she garnered a lot of attention when she lost a lot of weight and went from a size 38 to good 30. She did a lot of shoots for magazines that highlighted her newfound toned body. She was also very vocal about her diet, workout and weight loss journey and shared her diet and work-out secrets with her fans.

In an interview that has surfaced online recently, on being asked about what she thinks is the sexiest part of her body, she answers saying, "My waist. I think I have a very defined, curvy and also, small waist. And honestly, we couldn't agree more!

Just look at THAT waist!

And this...

Somebody, please turn on the A.C. It's really getting hot in here.

Oh boy...Can you even stretch like that? We sure can't!

We love her for her carefree personality and bindaas attitude and wish her all the best for all her future endeavors.