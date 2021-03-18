Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PANKAJ TRIPATHI Pankaj Tripathi says he adopts an acting style that is realistic, relatable

Actor Pankaj Tripathi says irrespective of the character he portrays on screen, he ensures that he adopts an acting style that people can relate to. "I make sure that I adopt an acting style that is realistic and relatable. Be it comedy or any other character that I play, I ensure they are projected as human as possible on-screen," he said.

He added: "To be able to relate with three different generations of a family is something I never thought I would do one day, and I'm so delighted that I have something to offer to each generation through some of my projects that everybody could enjoy."

Recently, Pankaj has expressed gratitude for the love and support from fans as he touched the three million followers mark on Instagram. In his quirky desi style, the actor treated his fans with a virtual party and asked his followers to drink a glass of water to celebrate his achievement.

In a short clip, Tripathi said, "Thank you for connecting with me on Instagram. So, there is a virtual party on this occasion, hosted by me. Everyone go to your kitchen, drink a glass of water and take five deep breaths. Thank you so much for loving me, for connecting with me."

On the professional front, last year, the actor had back-to-back releases of films and shows like "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "Ludo", "Shakeela", "Mirzapur 2" and "Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors". In 2021 he had Satish Kaushik-directed "Kaagaz", in which the actor plays the lead role.

Tripathi has several projects in the pipeline including Ranveer Singh-starrer "83", "Mimi", Yash Raj Films''s "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" and "Bachchan Pandey", featuring Akshay Kumar.