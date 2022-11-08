Palak Muchhal-Mithoon wedding: PM Modi writes letter sending out best wishes to musical couple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PALAKMUCHHAL3 Palak Muchhal-Mithoon wed each other on November 6

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon sealed their love in the holy bond of matrimony on November 6. The wedding festivities took place in Mumbai and the families of the newlyweds, their friends and film industry colleagues marked their presence at the event. Now, Palak shared a letter that her family received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion she and Mithoon wed each other. The Kaun Tujhe singer expressed her happiness on receiving the letter from the PM and extended her heartiest gratitude to him.

PM Modi writes to Palak Muchhal's parents

PM Modi's letter to Palak and her parents read, "As Palak and Mithoon embark upon a voyage of trust and togetherness of lifetime, heartiest congratulations and best wishes to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. May the two of you enhance love and affection for each other every single day, may you live for a hundred years and spell progress for the family and the clan. Being there for each other at all times, helping each other fulfil dream and aspirations, shouldering responsibilities affectionately, may the bride and the groom to be ideal companions in the journey of life. Wedding ceremony is a special occasion for both families, for there cannot be a more fulfilling moment for parents. It marks the beginning of a new phase of life, a moment that unites not just two individuals, but two families for a lifetime. May the relationships evolve into abiding and harmonious ones with the passage of time. Greetings and best wishes to both the families for the wedding festivities. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me for the wedding reception. I once again extend my greeting and best wishes for the momentous occasion. With infinite blessings to Palak and Mithoon. Warm regards. Narendra Modi."

Palak Muchhal thanks PM Modi for his letter

Sharing the letter that PM Modi wrote to her family, Palak expressed her happiness and thanked the PM for the gesture. She wrote, "Dear Modi ji,

Your blessing letter has touched our hearts. We express our gratitude to you for this respect and love. It is a matter of privilege for us to get your blessings on the auspicious occasion of our marriage (sic)."

See wedding pics of Palak and Mithoon

Palak's wedding festivities kick-starter in Mumbai on November 4. After their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony on November 4 and 5, Palak and Mithoon married as per Rajasthani customs on November 6. Palak also shared images with Mithoon on her Instagram handle as she began the new journey in her life. "And forever begins," she wrote in the caption.

