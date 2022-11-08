Varun Dhawan health update: Actor set to bounce back after revealing vestibular hypofunction diagnosis

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan health update: The Bollywood actor recently revealed that he was diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction as he pushed himself 'too hard' and put 'too much pressure on himself'. Soon after he opened up about the disorder, concerned fans flooded Varun's timeline with hearty wishes and messages for a speedy recovery. As the concerns around the Bhediya actor's health increased, the actor took to Twitter to share an update.

"To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan," he tweeted adding, "Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbeled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent."

Varun will next be seen in Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya'. The actor has gone through rigorous prep sessions to step into the shoes of a man slowly turning into a mythical wolf, says his latest character in the upcoming creature comedy from 'Bhediya' is the wildest character he has ever played.

Varun says, "I agreed to do Bhediya after hearing just the one line idea. I've never wanted to let go of the film ever since, and was in constant touch with the producers. This is the wildest character I have played. While it may have been my first foray into the creature comedy genre, Amar had done Stree earlier and was very hands-on with the whole process."

"My biggest dream as an actor is to entertain through a diverse array of roles. 'Bhediya' is the most important addition to that endeavour".

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, Bhediya is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

