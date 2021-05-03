Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASIKA DUGAL Out Of Love 2: Rasika Dugal pens heartfelt note to co-actors 'you can lean on, laugh with'

Actress Rasika Dugal on Monday dedicated a post on social media to the cast of her new web series "Out Of Love 2". In the post, she shared a string of pictures featuring everyone involved with the series. "To the wonderful co-actors, you can lean on, laugh with, yawn with, have an aside with, order food with, play the fool with… And to my most special co-actor @kabirkachroo. Aim for the skies while I figure where to get us some nutty caramel chocolate," Rasika wrote in her post.

Actors Purab Kohli and Rasika reprise their roles as estranged couple Meera and Akarsh in the second season of drama series where everything is fair in hate and war! With a singular focus on revenge, the story gets murkier and more complicated than ever before.

Talking about the series, Rasika said "It's interesting to revisit a character in a subsequent season. Initially, I used to be nervous because I wasn't used to portraying a character after everybody had watched it and given their opinion. But I've begun to enjoy it now. It's like meeting an old friend again because you understand who they are and how they are wired but you know that they have also changed since the last time you met them."

Directed by Oni Sen, the second season of "Out Of Love" promises a fast-paced and dark storyline where Purab Kohli and Rasika will reprise their roles as the estranged couple Akarsh and Meera. The series, produced by BBC Studios India, has been shot across picturesque locales in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

The second season will stream from April 30 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

