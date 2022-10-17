Oops! Urfi Javed falls while shooting, netizens say ‘Aur kitna girogi’ | Viral Video

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
A viral video shows Urfi Javed falling from a swing while filming her song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Internet users are making humorous jabs at the video. Check it out.

Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2022 23:38 IST
Oops! Urfi Javed falls while shooting
Oops! Urfi Javed falls while shooting

Urfi Javed is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is always the talk of the town due to her out of the box dressing sense. She never fails to make heads turn with her fashion statements. Her dressing style is always a topic of debate on social media, but the actress ignores it and continues doing what she does. She recently starred in the song, Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, and the actress claimed to be receiving mixed responses for the song.

On Monday, Urfi took to her social media and shared a BTS video from her song shoot in which she is seen falling down from a swing. The video is going viral on the internet. The video shows Urfi Javed standing on the swing, and dancers are seen swinging her. She can be seen lip-syncing the song. The clip then shows that she fell from the swing. However, she was fortunately saved by the dancers, and she was unharmed. Talking about the look, Urfi Javed looked bold and stunning in an orange saree. Along with the post, she wrote, "Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha, Bts !! #hayehayeyehmajboori."

As soon as she uploaded the video, netizens jammed the comment section with funny jabs. One user wrote, "Giri hui thi phir se gir gayi." Another user commented, "Bahan agar tumhe kuch ho jata toh humare entertainment ka kya hota." A third user commented, "Isliya itna zaada overacting nahi krni chaiye tumhe." A user also wrote, "Girne ki zarurat nahi hai wese he bhot giri hui ho."

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: 'Imlie' star Fahmaan Khan to join Sumbul Touqeer in Salman Khan's show?

Meanwhile, there are reports that the actress will be appearing on the reality show Splitsvilla X4 as a special contender. However, there has been no official confirmation by the actress yet. Splitsvilla X4 is currently in production in Goa and this season is being hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. 

Also read: Salman Khan shelves 'No Entry 2', know the shocking reason

