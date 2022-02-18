Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on 'living a suitcase life'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been juggling between the sets of her upcoming projects and has a tight-packed schedule. She says she literally has been living a suitcase life since the past few months. Her upcoming projects include 'Ram Setu', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Chhorii 2', 'Hurdang' and 2 unnannonuced projects. The actress even took to her social media recently to share a behind-the-scene picture and video from her song shoot.

Speaking about her packed schedule, Nushrratt says, "I've literally been living a suitcase life since the past few months. I recently had finished dubbing for 'Janhit Mein Jaari' in Mumbai, after which I went to Hyderabad, for shooting for a song sequence, following a brief shoot schedule for 'Ram Setu'. Post that I'm back to another set, of an unannounced project."

The actress calls it the most exciting phase of her life. She added: "From catching multiple flights in one day to moving in and out of characters.. this seems to be the most exciting phase in my life."

The actress even took to her social media recently to share a BTS picture and video from her song shoot. In the video, she can be seen donning upon a plunging neckline flowery dress, looking all things hot.

