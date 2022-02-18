Friday, February 18, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  5. Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on 'living a suitcase life'

Nushrratt Bharuccha calls it the most exciting phase of her life. She says: "From catching multiple flights in one day to moving in and out of characters.. this seems to be the most exciting phase in my life."  

New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2022 14:51 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been juggling between the sets of her upcoming projects and has a tight-packed schedule. She says she literally has been living a suitcase life since the past few months. Her upcoming projects include 'Ram Setu', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Chhorii 2', 'Hurdang' and 2 unnannonuced projects. The actress even took to her social media recently to share a behind-the-scene picture and video from her song shoot.

Speaking about her packed schedule, Nushrratt says, "I've literally been living a suitcase life since the past few months. I recently had finished dubbing for 'Janhit Mein Jaari' in Mumbai, after which I went to Hyderabad, for shooting for a song sequence, following a brief shoot schedule for 'Ram Setu'. Post that I'm back to another set, of an unannounced project."

The actress even took to her social media recently to share a BTS picture and video from her song shoot. In the video, she can be seen donning upon a plunging neckline flowery dress, looking all things hot. 

