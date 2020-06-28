Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETUKAPOOR Neetu Kapoor shares throwback photo with Rishi Kapoor with precious message: Value your loved ones

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor took his last breath on April 30 after fighting the battle of cancer. It has been over two months but the actor's fans still find out every little detail about the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor. And to keep his memories afresh, his wife and daughter Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni keep on sharing throwback photos on social media. Yet again, they did the same that made us miss the late actor even more. Neetu Kapoor, on Sunday, remembered her husband ahead of his two-month death anniversary by sharing an old photo in which she can be seen looking away from the camera while the actor smiles. Along with it, she wrote a heartfelt message about how everyone should value their loved ones.

The photo that was shared on Instagram was captioned, "Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth."

Have a look at her post here:

Not just her, even her daughter too shared her most favourite photo of her late father which also featured her daughter Samara on Instagram. The two of them can be seen twining as they wore a pair of funky sunglasses. Captioning the same she wrote, "Most fave pic #twinning."

Another photo by Riddhima featured the three generations together and was captioned, "Three generations - love & only love."

Riddhima could not be a part of her father's funeral who died due to leukemia because of the coronavirus lockdown in the country. She reached Mumbai a day later and ever since has been with her mother. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor got married in January 1980. In September 1980 the couple welcomed their first daughter Riddhima and in September 1982 their son and actor Ranbir Kapoor was born.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage