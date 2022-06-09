Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding UPDATES: Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee arrive to bless the couple

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Celebs arrive for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan sealed their love in the holy bond of matrimony on Thursday in a resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. The guest list had included the name of Superstar Rajinikanth and the Thalaivar kept his promise as he arrived at the wedding venue to bless the newlyweds. For the ethnic wedding of the celebrity couple, Rajinikanth arrived in a white kurta pajama. Images from the venue were shared on social media and quickly went viral.

Shah Rukh Khan also got ready for the couple's wedding. He opted for a light brown bandhgala and looked handsome in ethnic wear. His look for Nayanthara's wedding was shared on social media by his manager Pooja Dadlani. SRK and Nayanthara will co-star in Atlee's upcoming film Jawan.

SRK also posed for a picture with Atlee at the wedding function.

Film producer Boney Kapoor, actor Karthi, Sarath Kumar, Radhika Sarathkumar and Dileep were seen arriving at the wedding venue in their respective cars.

According to reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan will be distributing lunch to 18,000 children in Tamil Nadu after the wedding ceremony is over. Images of custom-made water bottles with posters of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan printed on them surfaced on social media. These special bottles were served to the guests and also carried the name of their production house Rowdy Pictures.