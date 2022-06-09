Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan's pic from Jawan co-star's nuptials goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJADADLANI02 Shah Rukh Khan at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest pic has taken the Internet by storm. The star looks regal as he attends Jawan’s co-star Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding ceremony. For the special occasion, SRK wore a beige blazer and teamed it with a classic crisp white shirt and black trousers. To complete his look he added black sunglasses. In no time, the photo has gone viral on social media and is being circulated across SRK's fan pages. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to get wed in a resort in Chennai on June 9. The high-profile guests who arrived to bless the couple also included Superstar Rajinikanth.

Photos of SRK were shared by Pooja Dadlani on Instagram.

The wedding of the celebrity couple, who have been dating each other for some time now, is to take place on June 9 at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram. Ahead of the ceremony, Vignesh Shivan spoke to media persons and said, "I am moving to the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I will be getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It has been planned as an intimate event with only a small circle of family and friends attending.

"We had originally planned the wedding at Tirupati but there were logisitic issues," he said and pointed out that they chose this option because of practical difficulties.

The director disclosed that they would share photos of their wedding in the afternoon of June 9 and added that both Nayan and he would meet the media on June 11.