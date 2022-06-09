Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Groom-to-be cannot contain excitement, shares mushy pics with ladylove

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ WIKKIOFFICIAL Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are marrying on June 9

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot in a resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai on June 9. The couple has been dating since 2015 and will finally officiate the matters in a close-knit ceremony. The marriage event is expected to see the presence of the family and friends of both celebrities and some high-profile guests from entertainment and politics.

Vignesh Shivan is an excited groom

Ahead of the wedding day, Vignesh Shivan posted a sweet note for ladylove Nayanthara. He shared an album of mages with her and shared his excitement ahead of the big day.

He wrote in the caption, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s. Thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul, every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers. Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara.My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours. Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends (sic)."

All about the grand wedding of Nayanthara

At a press event, Vignesh Shivan disclosed that they would share photos of their wedding in the afternoon of June 9 and added that both Nayan and he would meet the media on June 11. The couple had recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to invite him to their wedding. The sources say actors Rajinikanth and Ajith too are among those who have been invited to the event. The dress code specified in the invitation is ethnic pastels. Special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security.