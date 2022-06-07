Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan relationship timeline: On-set romance to public declaration & secret wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WIKKIOFFICIAL Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan romance began on the set in 2015

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the power couple from the South film industry, are all set to tie the knot on June 9. They have been in a relationship for a long time and keep giving couple goals to their fans. For the longest time, they have been speculated to marry each other and now things are finally getting official. Arrangements for the wedding are on in full swing, even as invitations to a select set of guests have been sent out. Before the couple formally declares themselves as man and wife, let's take a look back at their relationship timeline.

Read: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding to have high security: Special codes for guests to enter venue

Nayanthara's previous failed relationships

Nayanthara is one of the most sought after actresses in India. She has been linked to actor Silambarasan and her relationship with Prabhu Deva derailed after four years. Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara also reportedly lived together for years before breaking up. Now, she has been with Shivan and the couple look happy in each other's company.

Read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to get married on THIS date, extend invite to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's first meeting

Nayanthara and Vignesh met on the sets of the 2015 Tamil film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Vignesh was directing the film and Nayanthara was the leading lady. They formed a strong bond during the filming. Soon, they started making public appearances and it was evident that they had fallen hard and fast for each other.

The relationship is made official in 2017

In 2017, Vignesh and Nayanthara made their first official appearance as a couple at an award show in Singapore. During the awards ceremony, Vignesh received the Best Director trophy and announced Nayathara's name from the stage. He also called her the 'best human being'. In the end, he thanked her for coming to the script reading and falling in love with him. Immediately after this, Nayanthara received the Best Actress award and she thanked Vignesh for believing in her.

Hush-hush engagement

After publicly declaring their love, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been inseparable. Their cute moments on social media are loved by the fans. Reportedly, they got engaged in March 2021. She posed for a picture with a ring on her finger and later confirmed that she was taken.

Secret marriage?

Are Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan secretly married already? Rumours were rife when the couple was spotted paying a visit to Kalgammbal temple in March 2022. Nayanthara had put sindoor on her forehead which created a stir in the media and their millions of fans about their secretive marriage.

.