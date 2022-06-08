Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NAYANTHARATEAM Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's beautiful wedding invite goes viral a day before their wedding. Seen yet?

Lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are finally tying the knot on June 9 and fans can't keep calm. The actress who is popularly known as the Lady Superstar of the Tamil and Telugu film industry has been in a relationship with her filmmaker boyfriend for over 6 years now. The two of them have finally decided to take the plunge and make their relationship official on June 9th. They will exchange wedding vows on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra in Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram. Vignesh during a press conference revealed that they were to get married in Tirupati but due to logistics issues, the wedding venue was changed. Now that everyone is super excited about their big day, here's another major update. Social media users have laid their hands on two wedding invites of the lovebirds. Have you seen the same yet?

It seems that there are two invites-- one printed and one digital. While the digital one was all aesthetic and filled with floral and palace vibes, the printed invite, on the other hand, was more on the traditional side and had illustrations of the bride and the groom. It has background music from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan which happens to be Nayanthara and Vignesh's first collaboration in the year 2015. It was reportedly distributed to their close friends and family members.

also read: Nayanthara- Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Date, guest list, venue and other details

The text on the invitation read, "With the blessings of god almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari."

During the press conference, the director said, "Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving onto the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends.

also read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to get married on THIS date, extend invite to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | DEETS

Initially, we planned to get married at Tirupathi temple, but due to logistics issues that didn't happen. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all. On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together."

Going by the reports, it is being said that celebs like-- Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Other big names include Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi and others have been invited.

also read: Kartik Aaryan FINALLY breaks silence on his marriage plans, relationship status, profit shares & much more