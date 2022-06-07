Nayanthara- Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Date, guest list, venue and other details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nayanthara- Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Director Vignesh Shivan is all set to tie the knot with actress Nayanthara. The couple has been dating for seven years and is now ready to take the plunge. On Monday, the duo met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, actor, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin to invite them to the wedding that will take place on June 9. The duo will get married on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra. The wedding will be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Wedding date and Venue

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will get married at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 9. The director revealed that they had originally planned to get married at Tirupati. Talking to media persons ahead of his wedding, Vignesh Shivan, after making an official announcement about their wedding, said that they had to change the venue because of logistic issues.

The director, who thanked everyone for their support and encouragement in different stages of his career as a director, producer and lyric writer, said that he was moving to the next stage in his personal life as well.

Vignesh Shivan said, "I am moving to the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I will be getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It has been planned as an intimate event with only a small circle of family and friends attending.

"We had originally planned the wedding at Tirupati but there were logisitic issues," he said and pointed out that they chose this option because of practical difficulties.

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Wedding Details

Vignesh Shivan disclosed that they would share photos of their wedding in the afternoon of June 9 and added that both Nayan and he would meet the media on June 11.

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Love Story

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan first worked together in the 2015 release film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan featuring Vijay Sethupathi. It was during their second directorial when they started dating. Their last film together was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It was released last month and also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha.

(With IANS inputs)