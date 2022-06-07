Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan FINALLY breaks silence on his marriage plans, relationship status, profit shares & much more

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", held a Q&A session on Twitter where his fans poured a number of interesting questions. Kartik who recently tested positive for COVID-19 took to the micro-blogging website and answered the several queries that came along his way. Kartik, who is touted as one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood, was not only asked about his marriage plans or relationship status but also the profit shares that he receives from his films. Apart from this, he was even quizzed about the superhero role he would play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During the Q/A session, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor was asked, "What about marriage plans Mr most eligible bachelor." To this he responded in the most funny was as he tweeted, "Eligible se taken toh karao phir marriage ki baat karenge. Eligible eligible mein single hi reh jaoonga."

Have a look:

A fan asked him choose one option from the list of Marvel superheroes such as Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. The actor replied with a spider emoji and wrote "Spidey."

When a fan asked Aaryan about his profit share from the film's collections, he said the audience had made him rich by their outpour of love. "Not profit, in 150 cr I got fans' love. No number is bigger than that."

When a social media user asked Aaryan to choose between "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", the 31-year-old actor quipped, "Both because dono ne meri market mein demand bada di (Both because they have increased my demand in the market)."

On Monday, horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office emerging as one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year so far. Also starring Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav, the film was released on May 20.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is one of the biggest hits of the actor's career, who first tasted success in 2018 with Luv Ranjan's rom-com "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

The actor will be next seen in the action comedy "Shehzada", the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", and Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller "Freddy".