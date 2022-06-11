Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan land in controversy, apologise to Tirupati Temple post legal notice

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THOOTHUKUDI Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got caught up in controversy during their visit to Tirupathi temple in Tirupathi. After a fairytale wedding in Mahabalipuram, the pair headed to the hill temple at Tirupati to participate in the Kalyanatsavam of Lord Venkateswara. Soon, they were served with a legal notice for walking in footwear inside the temple and doing photoshoots. However, Shivan has issued a statement apologising for the same.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan land in controversy

In the photos and videos that went viral on the internet, Nayanthara was seen walking in the premises of the shrine with her footwear on. According to the Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board Narasimha Kishore, wearing sandals inside the temple's premises is strictly prohibited. He said, "She (Nayanatara) was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have even noticed that they did a photo shoot inside the temple's premises, which is again prohibited. Private cameras are not allowed inside the Holy Shrine".

Informing that they will soon serve a legal notice to the actor, he added, "We are serving notices to Nayanatara. We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her."

Vignesh Shivan issues apology

Soon, Vignesh Shivan came up with an apology. He sent the apology letter to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam board. "After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan. After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple.

"We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple," the letter read.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding

On Thursday, Vignesh Shivan wed the love of his life, actress Nayanthara, at a grand and glittering ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram in the presence of close family members and a host of friends from the film industry. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family including Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Director Atlee among others.