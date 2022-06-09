Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's FIRST wedding pics are here; Couple looks dreamy in traditional outfits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CINECLUSTER Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are now finally married! On June 9, the couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Sheraton Park in Mahabalipuram. The first pics of the newlyweds are out now. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share pictures from the wedding ceremony. Photos from their nuptials have gone viral on social media.

In the photo, Nignesh plants a kiss on his wife's forehead immediately after their wedding and said, "On a scale of 10 She's Nayan & am the One! With God's grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends, Just married Nayanthara!"

Nayanthara and Vignesh's wedding was a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress Nayanthara's neck at around 10.24 a.m. this morning even as guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newly-wed couple.

The guest list included the name of superstar Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's 'Jawan' co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Also, actress' 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' co-star Vijay Sethupathi attended her wedding. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, SJ Suryah and Karthi were too spotted at the ceremony.

Other popular celebrities, who have arrived include directors Siva, KS Ravi Kumar, Atlee, actors Sarath Kumar and Radhika and music director Anirudh.

Security at the venue is tight with as many as 80 bouncers having been deployed apart from a heavy posse of police personnel. Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have made arrangements to provide lunch for over 18,000 children across Tamil Nadu as part of their wedding celebrations.

Vignesh Shivan met Nayanthara during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015 and have been in a relationship for six years. Vignesh during a press conference revealed that they were to get married in Tirupati but due to logistics issues, the wedding venue was changed. Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding UPDATES: Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee arrive to bless the couple