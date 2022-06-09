Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan are now man and wife; couple ties the knot in a traditional ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding

Tamil actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are officially married now. They reportedly tied the knot on Thursday (June 9), in a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance in a resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. Vignesh Shivan will soon be posting their first wedding picture on his Twitter handle, before releasing them to the media. The wedding ceremony began at 8.30 am and went on for a couple of hours. Reportedly, the bride and groom dressed up in Jade by Monica outfits.

The guest list included the name of Superstar Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's 'Jawan' co-star Shah Rukh Khan. For the ethnic wedding of the celebrity couple, Rajinikanth arrived in a white kurta pajama. Also, Nayanthara’s 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' co-star Vijay Sethupathi attended her wedding. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, SJ Suryah and Karthi were also spotted at the ceremony. ALSO READ: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding UPDATES: Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan arrive to bless the couple

Ahead of the wedding day, Vignesh Shivan posted a sweet note for ladylove Nayanthara. He shared an album of images with her and wrote, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s. Thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul, every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers. Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara.My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours. Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends.'

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Love Story

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan first worked together in the 2015 release film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan featuring Vijay Sethupathi. It was during their second directorial when they started dating. Their last film together was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It was released last month and also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha.