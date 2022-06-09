Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding INSIDE photos: Bride ducks as filmmaker puts varmala on her

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIGNESH SHIVAN Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Wedding photos

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding INSIDE photos: Not every day you come across a bride as quintessential as Nayanthara and a groom as down to earth as Vignesh Shivan. As the Tollywood couple tied the knot today, the Mahabalipuram resort echoed with joyful cheers and flower showers from their loved ones filled the vicinity. The bride was a sight to behold when she walked down the aisle gracefully in a bright red saree. Likewise, groom Shivan when entered the premises, he folded his hands and greeted his guests as he prepared to welcome his ladylove Nayanthara. The surreal ceremony was full of love and fun. The photos have the bride ducking as the filmmaker put varmala on her, in addition to pictures of them tying the sacred wedding knot.

As Vignesh shared inside photos from their dreamy wedding, he also introduced Nayanthara elaborating how their relationship evolved over the years. "From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE," he tweeted. Check out the photos here:

Director Vignesh Shivan, who wed the love of his life Nayanthara on Thursday morning had posted his first wedding picture on social media. In the photo, Vignesh Shivan is seen planting a kiss on his wife's forehead immediately after their wedding and said, "On a scale of 10. She's Nayan & am the One! With God's grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends, Just married Nayanthara!"

Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress Nayanthara's neck at around 10.24 a.m. this morning even as guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newly-wed couple.

The couple came down the stage after the wedding and took the blessings of superstar Rajinikanth who was seated next to Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam in the audience.

The couple have made arrangements to provide lunch to over a lakh people all across the state as part of their wedding arrangements. Food is to be provided to destitute people and inmates of old age homes all across the state. This apart, arrangements for 'Annadanam' at select temples have also been made by the celebrity couple, whose wedding has been the cynosure of all eyes.

As part of their wedding arrangements, the couple have also chosen to provide food to 18,000 children all across the state.