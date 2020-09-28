Mouni Roy celebrates her 35th birthday in Maldives. You cannot miss these photos, videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMOUNIROY Mouni Roy's Maldives holiday pics

Mouni Roy is having a blast on her 35th birthday and how. The actress has flown to Maldives and is celebrating her special day with friends. Mouni took to social media to share a glimpse of her exotic vacation with her fans.

On her Instagram handle, the actress shared a number of pictures and videos where she is seen flaunting her bikinis and beachwears. In some clicks Mouni is also seen posing with her girl gang. ALSO READ: Mouni Roy's throwback pics in blue swimwear sets the internet on fire

Take a look at her Instagram photos here:

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy stranded in UAE for 2 months with 4 days' clothes

Mouni Roy who was born on September 28, 1985 began her acting career with daily soaps. She shot to fame with her role of Krishna Tulsi who was an obedient daughter in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. This show made her one of the well-known faces in the TV world. After this, Mouni's characters as Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Shivanya in Naagin were well appreciated. Later the actress went on to make her big-screen debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold. ALSO READ: Will Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor work together for Mehrunissa? Former Naagin actress spills beans

On the professional front, Mouni is gearing up to play the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is slated to release on December 08, 2020. In one of the interviews, Mouni Roy told that Ayan Mukerji knows a lot about a lot of things. “Obviously, the whole world knows that Ayan is a super little director and he is a brilliant person. Once anyone who has sat down with him knows that he has a beautiful mind”, she added. She further expressed her gratitude towards him for casting her in the dream project.

