Image Source : INSTA/MOUNI ROY Mouni Roy's throwback pics in blue swimwear sets the internet on fire

Mouni Roy is missing her beach days in a bikini during coronavirus lockdown. Treating fans with her bold and curvaceous look, she shared her hot throwback pictures in a sexy bikini from her beach location. Flaunting her perfect curves in sexy blue bikini, she shared a slew of pictures on Instagram and they are going instantly viral on social media.

She completed her look with subtle makeup, kohled-up eyes and a dash of nude lipstick. Leaving her hair natural and loose, she poses for selfies and looks super hot and sexy. She captioned it, “along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust …(stories in my head to the rescue some days)”

Earlier, she uploaded her array of photos donning a white crop top teamed up with matching jeggings and sports shoes. For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, kohled-up eyes and a dash of lipstick. She has kept her hair loose leaving the tresses to fall back. Striking a sexy pose on the couch, she raises the temperature in her own style

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Hazelnut Americano and the banana pudding sundays x #throwback

On the professional front, Mouni is gearing up to play the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is slated to release on December 08, 2020. In one of the interviews, Mouni Roy told that Ayan Mukerji knows a lot about a lot of things. “Obviously, the whole world knows that Ayan is a super little director and he is a brilliant person. Once anyone who has sat down with him knows that he has a beautiful mind”, she added. She further expressed her gratitude towards him for casting her in the dream project.