Will Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor work together for Mehrunissa? Former Naagin actress spills beans

The collaboration between Mouni Roy and Ekta Kapoor in Naagin and Naagin 2 has been super successful and there is no doubt about that. After the actress denied doing the third series. fans were left disappointed and wanted the two to come back together for a project. Everyone saw a ray of hope when there were reports that the two will be joining hands for a historic drama titled Mehrunissa. However, it seems as if the hearts of the fans will break once again as the Brahmastra actress has now denied doing the same with the Kapoor.

Talking about the project, it was a digital web series for the OTT platform based on the twentieth (and last) wife of Mughal emperor Jahangir, Nur Jahan who was born as MehrunNissa. Talking about the same, Mouni told Bollywoodlife, "I don't think it's happening. I don't have any news about it." There were also discussions about Krystle D'Souza stepping into Mouni's shoes. However, no confirmation about the same has been given neither by the makers nor by the actress.

Not only Mehrunissa, but Mouni was also in buzz to play the female lead in Aamir Khan-led Mogul about which she also cleared the air and denied the same. She said, "I'm not doing it. Unfortunately, it's untrue. I've not even been called for this movie.”

Talking about her upcoming project, it is directed by Ayan Mukherji and also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in crucial roles. The film was previously expected to release in June this year. However, due to some unfinished VFX work, the release date has been postponed to December 2020.

Meanwhile, daily soap fans are experiencing the story of revenge once again in Naagin 4 which stars Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma in leading roles of 'ichhadhari naagins.'

