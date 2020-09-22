Image Source : TWITTER/JAY_KALKI Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies: Lata Mangeshkar, Renuka Shahane and other celebs mourn the loss

Veteran Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar died at a hospital in Satara following a brief illness early Tuesday morning, hospital authorities said. She was 79. The actress was undergoing treatment at the private hospital here in Maharashtra since September 17. "Her condition worsened on Monday evening and she was put on ventilator support. She breathed her last today morning," a senior doctor from the hospital said. The actress was in Satara for a shooting. She acted in several Marathi and Hindi films, and Marathi plays. As soon as the news of her death came, a lot of celebrities including Lata Mangeshkar, Renuka Shahane, Ajinkya R Deo and others mourned her demise.

Marathi actor Ajinkya R Deo wrote, "Goshhh Ashalata wabgaonkar who played my mother in film Maherchi sadi and many more is no more cannot believe it may she rest in peace such a nice lady and lovable person just can’t believe she is no more. RIP."

Renuka's tweet, which was originally written in Marathi read, "Today has been a frustrating day. Covid took a very beautiful life. Ashalata Tai merged into infinity. Extremely kind, loving, sensitive, great artist. Peace be upon the soul of Ashalata Tai, who has always blessed me by saying "Baby". A heartfelt tribute."

Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, "नाटक और फ़िल्मों में अपने अभिनय से बहुत मशहूर अभिनेत्री आशालता वाबगावकर जी के स्वर्गवास की ख़बर सुनके मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ. हमने उनको दीनानाथ प्रतिष्ठान के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित भी किया था. हमारे और उनके बहुत अच्छे सम्बंध थे.ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे."

Former Chief Minister of Goa, Digambar Kamat, confirmed the news in a tweet, paying tribute to the Goa-born actress. "Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace," Kamat tweeted.

Ashalata worked in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films. Her notable Hindi films include "Apne Paraye", "Ankush", "Woh 7 Din", "Ahista Ahista", "Shaukeen", and "Namak Halal". Her Marathi films include "Umbartha", "Sutradhar", and "Vahinichi Maya".

