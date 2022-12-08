Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passes away at 80

Manoj Bajpayee was with his mother Geeta Devi during her last hours. She was admitted to the hospital for an age-related illness almost 20 days back.

Updated on: December 08, 2022 14:43 IST
Manoj Bajpayee with his mother Geeta Devi
Image Source : MANOJBAJPAYEE Manoj Bajpayee with his mother Geeta Devi

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away on Thursday at the age of 80. The news of her demise was confirmed by the actor's spokesperson who revealed that she breathed her last at 8:30 am at the Max Pushpanjali Hospital. Geeta Devi was admitted to the hospital for an age-related illness almost 20 days back and on Thursday morning she left for her heavenly abode. 

Manoj Bajpayee was with his mother during her last hours, the spokesperson said. Fans of the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor paid their heartfelt condolences on social media after the news broke. "Stay strong Manoj sir," a social media user tweeted. "May her soul rest in peace. Sending you strength sir," another one wrote. 

Geeta Devi is survived by her three sons and three daughters. Manoj lost his father last year in October.

