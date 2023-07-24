Maniesh Paul REVEALS Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during show; says 'beizzati hogayi...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Akshay Kumar and Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul, who started his career as a radio jockey and hosted Radio City's morning drive-time show, Kasakai Mumbai, opened up about the time when Akshay Kumar shouted at him during a show. The incident left him embarrassed as his mother was also present. However, Maniesh revealed how he was able to pull himself and turn the situation around with his humour, which left the Khiladi actor praising him in the end.

Maniesh made his tv show debut with Star One's Ghost Bana Dost and went on to feature in more shows such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Zindadil, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, and Kahani Shuru with Love Guru, among others. While carving a niche for himself wasn't easy, Maniesh, during a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, revealed that Akshay Kumar yelled at him.

The comedian-actor and host was asked to share a funny anecdote with a celebrity. He revealed that Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during a show at the beginning of his career. Recalling the incident, he said, "I asked, 'Akshay sir ek dialogue to bol dijiye.' He turned back and said chup kar (shut up) in a stern tone. I started sweating at this. My mother had also come for the first time to see my show. I was so embarrassed that beizzati hogayi (I’ve been insulted)."

Maniesh decided to follow Akshay to his seat despite the director telling him not to do it. "I started telling him how he insulted me in front of my mother. I said I was just asking him for tips on acting. Our conversation just went to another level and everyone was in splits,” Maniesh added. He claimed that at the end of their conversation, Akshay congratulated him for his humour and even told him that he had fun with Maniesh.

On the professional front, Maniesh Paul was last seen in Rafuchakkar. It was released on JioCinema. His last theatrical release was JugJugg Jeeyo. Also, he has hosted TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Science of Stupid, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Nach Baliye 9, and many other award shows.

