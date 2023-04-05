Malaika Arora mocked for wearing a racy see-through outfit to Tera Ki Khayal launch event

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORA Malaika Arora mocked for wearing a racy outfit

Malaika Arora never fails to turn heads with her style choices. The actress-model is making waves on the internet due to her latest outfit. She recently attended the launch of her new music video, 'Tera Ki Khayal' which is sung by Guru Randhawa. Malaika wore a see-through glittery crop top and matching skirt to the occasion. She looked stunning in her glitzy attire.

Soon after the event, a video of the actress grooving with Guru Randhawa at the launch event went viral. While some people complimented the actress, others pointed out that her outfit was rather revealing.

Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to the video. One user wrote, "Wow, what a fashion trend of wearing undergarments and coming to the shows." Another user commented, "This is not fashion, this is vulgarity." A third user commented, "The outfit looks cheap; wear something better next time." A user also wrote, "We expect some better outfits from you than these transparent ones."

On Tuesday, Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share her latest song and wrote, "Let’s glam it up with Tera Ki Khayal from Man of the Moon. Song out now, tune in." The king of party anthems, Guru Randhawa, is also seen shaking legs with the diva. He has given his voice to the song and has also co-written it with Royal Maan. It is composed by Sanjoy, with video direction by Bosco Leslie Martis.

Meanwhile, Malaika recently made her OTT debut with her own reality series, Moving in With Malaika, which showed her talking about various aspects of her life, from her divorce with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan to co-parenting son Arhaan Khan to being trolled for dating Arjun Kapoor.

