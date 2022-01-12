Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor break up rumour: Complete relationship timeline of the couple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNMALAIKA Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's relationship timeline

One of Bollywood's most loved couples, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor keep expressing their love for each other through social media posts and mushy pictures. They give the younger generations a run for their money when it comes to setting relationship goals. However, as per a media report, all is not well in Arjun and Malaika's paradise and the two have reportedly broken up. While Arjun is 36, Malaika is 48 and the couple had to face heavy scrutiny over the age gap between them when they accepted their love publicly. Their connection stood tall over all criticism.

Now, the speculation around their four-year-long relationship has gathered pace. Are the two together or have parted ways is the question on everyone's mind right now. As we await official confirmation of these rumours, let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

How it began?

Malaika was out of her first marriage with Arbaaz Khan, who she divorced in 2016. She and Arjun began to know each other and fell in love.Their appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 sparked rumours that they are together.

Malaika hints at relationship with Arjun on TV show

In 2019, Malaika Arora first hinted at her relationship with Arjun Kapoor in an episode of Koffee with Karan when she said, "I like Arjun Kapoor—this way or that way." Before this, their romance was hush-hush and only rumours of them dating were floating along with a couple of pictures of them together.

Malaika makes relationship Instagram official

On June 26, 2019 Malaika posted a picture walking hand-in-hand with Arjun at a beach resort. The couple had flown off for a vacation for the Panipat actor's birthday and Malaika made the occasion memorable by accepting their relationship on Instagram.

Arjun and Malaika ring in New Year 2020 together

After making their relationship Instagram official, Arjun and Malaika shared pictures from their Goa vacation on New Year's 2020. Malaika's younger sister Amrita and her family were also on the getaway with the couple.

Public apperances

Malaika and Arjun started making public appearnces together after confirming their relationship. They never tried to hide away from the spotlight that was on them and seemed comfortable in each other's company.

Family events

Arjun and Malaika became regulars at their respective family functions. From casual gatherings to seasonal festivities, the couple celebrated important occasions in the company of their loved ones.

Couple spends the lockdown together

During the first Covid wave back in March 2020, Arjun and Malaika spent the lockdown time with each other. In September, both contracted Covid and subsequently recovered. Their quarantine moments wer as mushy things get.

Malaika joins Arjun on film shoot

In November 2020, Malaika joined Arjun in Himachal as he shot for Bhoot Police. Their loving pictures were viral on social media.

New Year 2021 celebrations

Arjun and Malaika celebrated New Year 2021 in each other's company.