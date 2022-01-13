Malaika Arora reacts to Arjun Kapoor's post as couple quashes break-up rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNMALAIKA Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are going strong together and the couple has said it loud and clear. The duo became one of the top trends on Twitter after social media reports claimed that the couple has broken up. However, soon after the reports went viral, Arjun quashed them by sharing a photo with Malaika. The actor rubbished the reports by posting a mirror selfie with his lady love and writing, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all."

Soon after friends and fans of the Bollywood celebrities rushed to the comment section to laud the couple. Malaika too reacted to Arjun's post in the most graceful way possible. Keeping it short and simple, the style icon dropped a heart emoji in the comment box, clearing all doubts. Among others who reacted to the post was actress Tara Sutaria. "YES! You guys," she wrote. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who will be sharing screen space with Arjun in the upcoming film Lady Killer also dropped heart and hugs emoji. Amrita Arora, Sophie Choudry, Athiya Shetty, Tahira Kashyap and Amy Jackson were among others who reacted to Arjun's post.

Taking about the break up rumours, a report in BollywoodLife claimed, "It's been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn't stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn't visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor's house for dinner. Rhea's house is extremely close to Malaika's house and despite that, he didn't go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him."

On the work front, the makers of Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film 'The Lady Killer' announced that Bhumi Pednekar has come on board as the leading lady. The film, directed by Ajay Bahl ('B.A. Pass', 2012) and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Shaailesh R. Singh, narrates the story of a small town playboy, who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty.

Apart from this, Arjun will be next seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2' and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.