Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan drop off son Arhaan at Mumbai airport, see pics

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan separated in 2016 and divorced in 2017

Malaika Arora is currently in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor

Last year, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan jetted off to the US for his higher studies. Recently, he came back home to spend some quality time with the family. After being home for some days, Arhaan was on his way back to the US. Exes Malaika and Arbaaz were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they came to drop their son off ahead of his scheduled departure.

Malaika wore athleisure during the evening time. Arbaaz wore a white T-shirt and denim and Arhaan wore a green coloured sweatshirt with brown cargo pants. Ahead of Arhaan going inside the airport to catch his flight, he hugged his mother Malaika. The heartfelt moment of the mother and son is winning hearts on the internet. Later, Malaika and Arbaaz were seen having a chat with each other as well. Take a look at pics of the family from the airport.

Malaika had earlier opened up about separating from Arbaaz in 2016 and their eventual divorce in 2017. The couple was together for 18 years before going their separate ways. Malaika shared that the time of her divorce was the lowest time in her life. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Malaika said, “I went through my personal struggles. I went through a separation, I went through having to deal with family pressures, I went through having to deal with how would my child cope with it, how would I cope with it, how would society be, will I be able to work, will I be able to just be myself. All these thoughts went through my head. I think that probably for me was my lowest in life because it was such a huge upheaval in my life and such a change for me to deal with. It was not just me personally, there was family involved, there was my kid involved, there were so many other aspects involved.”

Now, Malaika is in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Despite facing criticism for their 12-year age gap, Malaika and Arjun have kept going strong.

Arbaaz, meanwhile, is said to be dating Giorgia Andriani. She made her acting debut with 2019 Tamil film Karoline And Kamakshi.