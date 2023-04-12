Lucky Ali issues apology for 'Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim' post: 'Upset My Hindu Brothers...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lucky Ali

Singer Lucky Ali, Best known for songs such as ‘O Sanam’, ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, ‘Safarnama’ and several others, has issued an apology after facing massive backlash over his recent Facebook post which hurt the sentiments of his 'Hindu brothers and sisters'. In the now-deleted post, the singer wrote that the term 'Brahman' is derived from the name 'Abram.' His post didn’t go down too well with a section of social media, which led to him issuing an apology. Lucky clarified that he only intended to unite people from different sections of society and not to cause anger or distress amongst anyone.

He wrote, "Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that. My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn't come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry. I Love you all."

Image Source : FACEBOOK/LUCKY ALILucky Ali's facebook post

Lucky Ali's Tweet

Lucky had earlier wrote. "The name ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Brahma’ which comes from ‘Abram’ .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam... The Father of all Nations ... so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?"

Image Source : TWITTER/LUCKY ALILucky Ali twitter post

About Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali is the son of the late actor and comedian Mehmood Ali, whose original name is Maqsood Mahmood Ali. He currently lives in Bengaluru. Lucky has two kids from his first marriage, Tasmiyah Ali Medina and Ta'awwuz. Lucky later married Inaya. They have two children, Sara and Raiyan. His third marriage took place in 2010 to British model Kate Elizabeth Hallam. They divorced in 2017.

The singer has been away from showbiz for a long time now. However, he has been seen recreating his melodies in many live concerts.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika's threat case: Bombay HC quashes FIR against IIT graduate

Latest Entertainment News