Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu wonders if she is worth 'so much love' she received on set; shares pic

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently wrapped up her shoot for her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. The actress on Monday revealed that she received a lot of love on the sets of the film Looop Lapeta, and she wondered if she was worth all of it at all. Taapsee made her confession with an Instagram picture she posted of the film. "One of those films where you get so so soooo much of love on set from all the departments that you actually have to pause n think if you were worth it all. Honestly, I am not very sure I was. You guys have spoilt me a little I think. What a team!" Taapsee wrote alongside the image.

She added: "I am gonna miss all the love coming my way from all directions. Cheers to a rocking team and we shall make sure ppl RUN to the theatres for this one. #SaviForever #LooopLapeta."

Ever since the actress started shooting for the film she has been all praises for her team members. Recently, she took to her Instagram and dedicated a post to director Aakash Bhatia. She captioned, "I wonder if there will be a better first film to tap the madness of this man. I think everyone in this frame will vouch for the fact that there aren't many out there to compete with his energy levels and the bullish humour , an electrifying combination of sorts. From being intimidating to begin with ,to being the magnet of love n attention (which sounds just like the film he is making) watch out for this tornado of quirk n craziness coming to life on screen with his debut film #LooopLapeta Bhatia Saab @bhatiaaakash #LooopLapeta."

Earlier, Taapsee shared a behind the scene picture from the sets of the film on Instagram, where she is seen holding the script while talking to the director and crew members of the movie.

"I have ran behind some films and some have just thankfully fallen in my lap. This being the latter I couldn't be more grateful to these guys and the luck line of my palm," she wrote alongside the picture, she shared on Sunday.

Taapsee added: "From entering the narration with the idea to say No, to leaving it with an immediate Yes, thanks to these gentlemen for hanging by a solid script and concept for years and being more sure of me being Savi than I was. P.S - I guess in the end an actor has to 'run' behind/for a good script :) #NoComplaints #LooopLapeta."

Looop Lapeta is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer. Bollywood has already adapted the concept in 2003, as Anant Balani's Ek Din 24 Ghante starring Nandita Das and Rahul Bose.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has also started training for her next film Shabaash Mithu, where she will essay the role of Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj.

