Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui gets cozy with girlfriend Nazila on her birthday, see pics

Controversial stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp recently. Now, Munawar will be seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He will be joining famous TV personalities in South Africa for the shoot of the upcoming season very soon.

After being declared the winner of Lock Upp, Munawar posted an image of his girlfriend Nazila on his Instagram as he reunited with her after being locked up on a set for more than two months. Now, the lovebirds celebrated Nazila's birthday and the images from the time have been doing the rounds on social media.

Munawar gifted Nazila a beautiful bouquet of red roses and they get cozy in one of the pictures. Nazila shared the lovely moments from her birthday celebration with Munawar on Instagram and wrote, "Two celebrations in one (sic)." The couple is seen twinning in pink T-shirts and look great together enjoying the evening in each other's arms. One can also see food, flowers and cake in the images.

Munawar won a cheque of Rs 20 lakh and a brand new car and a paid trip to Italy on the reality show Lock Upp that was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

He was declared the winner of the show, whose finale also featured popular reality show regulars Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah and Shivam Sharma.

Unlike most reality shows, the Lock Upp winner was decided not only on the basis of popular votes, which was topped by Munawar, but the host, Kangana, had the last word on the subject. It was her seal of approval that finally decided the winner. Payal and Anjali, with whom Faruqui had gotten quite close on the gritty reality show, were declared the first and second runners up.

