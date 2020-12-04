Lights, Camera, Action: Akshay Kumar joins Sara Ali Khan for Atrangi Re shoot

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar joins Sara Ali Khan for Atrangi Re shoot

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has joined the leading lady Sara Ali Khan to shoot for their upcoming film Atrangi Re. The last schedule of the film had already begun with Sara and actor Dhanush in October. Now the superstar has also joined the cast. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture with Sara and expressed how magical 'Light, Camera, Action' sounds. He said, "The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched : Lights, Camera, Action... Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes"

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan also shared the same picture and wrote, "AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!"

The film, Aanand L. Rai's "Atrangi Re", will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai. "During this lockdown, I've taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of ‘Atrangi Re'. I'm really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all safety precautions in place, of course," Rai shared.

Earlier, the first look of Dhanusha nd sara Ali Khan from the film was unveiled. In the picture, the two actors were seen looking at something with mixed expressions. Check out-

Talking about shooting for the film amid a pandemic, Sara Ali Khan said, "Over a month ago I was shooting for the second schedule of ''Atrangi Re''. I''m now sitting in a room where people are wearing masks, suits and gloves. It''s a little strange. It was the same on set, with my director in a mask and gloves. It was different. But the passion and excitement with which everybody in the film fraternity comes to set with has not changed. The enthusiasm which binds us all is still there. So it really felt like I never left."

Written by Himanshu Sharma, "Atrangi Re" is slated to open in 2021. The project is a joint production by Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films.

