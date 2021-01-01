Kriti Sanon: Never been a new year resolution person

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon's New Year's post

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon says she has never been a new year resolution person, but in 2021 there is one habit she would like to imbibe. This year, the actress, who recovered from Covid-19 a few weeks ago, bought herself two diaries to pen down her emotions as she pointed out that this year she was choosing to express herself in her own way.

"Humans are often conditioned to suppress emotions. Showing Vulnerability, sadness, fear, anger, frustration, insecurity is considered a sign of weakness.. As kids we cry loudly, we scream, laugh on innocent things, speak without thinking.. We keep it Simple! But as we grow up, we learn to 'behave' and mask.. We feel something, we say something else.. And I feel that's kinda messed up..," Kriti wrote.

"Never been a new year resolution person... But this year, I choose to express in my own way.. Declutter and write down my thoughts.. my kinda meditation. What's that one habit you'd like to have in 2021? #Uncomplicate," she added.

Along with her post, Kriti posted an image of two diaries which have quirky covers.

Earlier, Kriti also penned a cute 'New Year' wish for her fans, friends and followers, saying "My morning dose of happiness,

Happy New Year everyone! Wishing all of you lots of love, happiness, good health, positivity and peace of mind!"

Last month, Kriti released an official statement revealing that she had tested negative for Covid-19 and thanked everyone for their good wishes. On December 9, Kriti had announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19, adding that she was "feeling fine".

The actress had tested positive on returning from Chandigarh where she had been shooting with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy "Second Innings". The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

(With IANS Inputs)