Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIRTISANON Kriti Sanon gets 'quarantine' haircut from sister Nupur. Seen her new look yet?

Actress Kriti Sanon got a "quarantine cut" from her sister, singer Nupur Sanon, amid lockdown. Kriti took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a boomerang video and a pictures of herself along with Nupur. In the boomerang video, Nupur holds a pair of scissors and a spray bottle of water even as Kriti gestures with her fingers to suggest a haircut.

With a "quarantine cut" sticker on the image, Kriti wrote: "Lets do this!!! @nupursanon." In the second image, Nupur is seen chopping Kriti's long tresses even as the actress seems nervous. The video was shared by both of them on Instagram. Kirti wrote, "aal baal bach gaye... And I Love It!!! Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on the punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand!"

While Nupur captioned the same as, "Behen hai isliye jaane diya....bhai hota toh!!" Have a look:

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in "Mimi", directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychay".

-With IANS inputs

