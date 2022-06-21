Koffee With Karan: Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on divorce with Naga Chaitanya on Johar's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make her debut on the celebrity talk show 'Koffee With Karan' this season. Samantha's disclosure on Karan Johar-hosted show about the reasons for her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya has sparked conjecture. For the first time, Samantha broke the silence about her divorce from 'Ye Maya Chesave' star Naga Chaitanya, according to social media rumours.

The actress who was obligated to respond to one of the questions on 'Koffee With Karan', did so in the most humble manner, according to sources. It's unclear whether or not this part will make it into the final cut. Samantha announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya on October 2, 2021. The couple ended their four-year marriage. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Naga Chaitanya dating Shobita Dhulipala

This topic has grabbed everyone's interest for the time being. 'Koffee with Karan' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in July.

Though the 'Oh Baby' actress revealed how she felt when she realised she had to divorce Naga Chaitanya, she has kept the reason for the divorce a secret since then. The cause of their split has remained a mystery to their admirers, with neither party saying anything.

Samantha parted ways with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya after four years of marriage. They got married in a destination wedding in 2017. Days ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary, the couple announced their separation.

On the professional front, Samantha will be seen in the upcoming film 'Yashoda', which is directed by Hari and Harish. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 12 this year. The film has been bankrolled by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies. Apart from this, the actress has Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.' She also has an untitled film with Shantharuban and her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love and a film Kushi in her kitty.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, he will be seen making his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The trailer of the film gave a glimpse of Chay's character as a soldier and left fans excited. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be released on August 11 and it could be a watershed moment in Naga Chaitanya's career. The actor is also looking forward to the release of his film 'Thank You.'

