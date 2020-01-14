Katrina Kaif reveals how she keeps herself fit, thanks to Akshay Kumar’s #WhatsInYourDabba challenge

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is counted amongst one of the fittest actresses of the Bollywood industry. Not just her fans but even other celebrities are excited to know what she eats to keep her body in shape. Well, now it seems that the secret has been decoded and that too by the actress herself, all thanks to the trending ‘What’s In Your Dabba’ challenge, started by actor Akshay Kumar who is another epitome of fitness. The challenge gives a sneak peek into the dabba or tiffins of various celebrities to show what they eat to keep themself fit. After Akshay, Twinkle Khanna, Malaika Arora, it is Tiger Zinda Hai actress who has revealed the secret for all.

Sharing a picture of herself eating Idli on Instagram, she revealed that she doesn't follow any diet but try to eat healthy food. Captioning the picture, Katrina wrote, “My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet ... so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one .....Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast. I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier)I prefer having a spread of accompaniments."

She further said, "I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba.”

Starting the challenge, Twinkle Khanna shared the challenge and wrote, "I may occasionally be a ‘VADA PAV-ERED’ girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like these yummy beetroot tikkis! I am also nominating @akshaykumar @malaikaaroraofficial and @iamsonalibendre to let me have a peek inside their dabbas. I'd love to know your favourite healthy treats."

Coming back to Katrina, she is all set to set the screens on fire by reuniting with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

