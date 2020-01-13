Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, TikTok has got some unbelievable Bollywood celeb lookalikes. Watch video

Internet is one such tool that can be used by anyone and everyone to showcase their talent. One place that has become everyone’s favourite these days is the video-sharing platform TikTok that has given a chance for many people to showcase their hidden aptitude. Not only singing or dancing, but various TikTok users are also becoming popular these days for their uncanny resemblance to many Bollywood celebrities.

People have recreated and dubbed the popular dialogues of some popular names like Sridevi, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Madhubala, Rekha, etc. They look so similar to your favourite star that you will definitely go nuts watching their videos. Have a look at some of them here:

1. Katrina Kaif

A user named Alina Rai has become famous on TikTok because of her resemblance to Katrina Kaif. Her videos and photos went viral because of the uncanny similarity with the Namaste London star.

2. Madhubala

Priyanka Kandwal is a TikTok star who became famous for sharing her looks with the legendary actress and beauty Madhubala.

3. Karisma Kapoor

Bebojethwa is popular on the video-sharing app for her looks like that of Lolo.

4. Sridevi

A Tiktok user named @queen_rakhi15 is popular for her similar looks with Sridevi.

5. Deepika Padukone

TikTok users Kinjal More is said to be a lookalike of Deepika Padukone.

6. Salman Khan

Salman's lookalike named Najeem Khan is extremely popular on TikTok and boasts 2.8 million followers.

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shanaya Sachdeva’s TikTok profile is filled with videos in which she looks like a spitting image of Bebo.

