Kareena Kapoor Khan can't stop staring at his newborn in splendid monochrome picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan can't stop staring at his newborn in a splendid monochrome picture

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently welcomed a baby boy revealed that she cannot stop staring at her newborn. Kareena on Thursday stunned her fans with a beautiful monochrome picture. Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a black and white picture of herself relaxing on the bed. In the picture, the actress can be seen staring at his baby. She captioned the picture, "Can't stop staring... at him."

Though the face of the little munchkin is not visible, the fans cannot stop gushing at her new post. Many popular celebrities also poured their love in the comments section. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actress and Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, wife of choreographer Ahmed Khan, Shaira Ahmed Khan dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Take a look:

It seems Kareena is in love with monochrome pictures as the actress on the occasion of International women's day treated her fans with the first picture of her newborn son. It was also a monochrome picture in which Kareena can be seen holding the newborn in her arms in a no-makeup look. Captioning the adorable photo, the actress wrote, "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves." TV actress Anita Hassanandani, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi, and Kareena's friend Poonam Damania were among the first ones to take notice of the picture. Showering love on the mother-son duo, several fans dropped heart emojis in the comment box.

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. As per reports, Kareena delivered her second baby at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Earlier this month, Kareena had shared her first picture on Instagram after giving birth to her second baby, a son. In the image, Kareena wears a straw hat, chunky sunglasses and a powder blue shirt. The sun rays add an extra glow to her skin. She added: "Oh hello there... Missed you all."

In August last year, Kareena Kapoor announced her second pregnancy with a statement issued jointly with husband Saif. The statement reads: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. --Saif and Kareena."

This is Kareena's second child after elder son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born on December 20, 2016. Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

Meanwhile, Kareena is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".