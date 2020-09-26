Kapil Sharma welcomes Mahabharat star cast on The Kapil Sharma Show, fans can't keep calm | VIDEO

Image Source : TWITTER/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma welcomes Mahabharat star cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to host the star cast of the iconic mythological show Mahabharat, produced by BR Chopra. Actors Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar, Pradeep Kumar, Gajendra Chauhan, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan graced the comedy show and revealed many BTS fun moments from the good old days. Kapil gave a sneak peek to the fans by sharing a video on social media in which the team is seen sharing that people believed that Bheem and Lord Hanuman are Punjabis since the actors playing the characters used to speak in Punjabi accent. The team also shared how the supporting character would reach the sets late because they were busing watching Mahabharat on television.

In the video shared by Kapil Sharma, the comedian asks actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the iconic role of Lord Krishna, if it ever happened with him that he went to the producers for his cheques and they answered that they have offered the money in Lord Krishna's feet. Kapil also jokes if Nitisj respond to people when thye call him by his name or when people call him 'prabhu.' Check out the video here-

Fans are eagerly waiting for the episode to air on Sunday and watch the magic unfold as the iconic star cast reunite and recall the old days. Social media is already flooded with posts that reveal how excited the fans are. One Twitter user wrote, "Super excited for #Mahabharat all team #NitishSirFirozSirGajendraSirPuneetSir Or #GufiSir biggest fan of you all thanks to @KapilSharmaK9." Another said, "You can't miss this one."

Earlier, Kapil Sharma had informed his fans that the star cast of Mahabharat will be gracing the show and asked them for questions. He tweeted, "Today the actors of Mahabharata are coming, if you want to ask any question, send it in the comments. Thank you." Fans flooded the comedian's post with several questions and also asked to invite the star cast of the new Mahabharat soon as well. While fans were still contemplating who all are coming for the episode, actor Arav Chowdharry, who played Bhishma in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, reacted to the tweet and said that they have not been called. Arav tweeted, "We have not been called."

हमें तो नहीं बुलाया आप ने ...?😊 — Arav Chowdharry (@Aravchowdharry) September 21, 2020

Kapil Sharma also shared BTS pictures from the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show and got into a hilarious banter with Sumona Chakravarty. The comedian wrote, "Couldn’t find any caption...help guys" sharing a picture featuring Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krishna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar on a chariot dressed as Kingsmen. To this, Sumona questioned, "Main kahaan hoon? (Where am I?)" Responding to her, Kiku Sharda shared another picture featuring her along with the other stars of The Kapil Sharma Show and wrote, "Tum yahan ho (you are here)" Kapil also reacted with a funny tweet and said, "Khud hi to bola tha main ghode pe nahin chadungi woh mujhe pehchaan lega." However, he then shared a picture with Sumona and wrote, "Ye lo...ab naraaz mt hona. ab caption apne aap sochlo"

Tum yahan ho pic.twitter.com/K3LnZeACf7 — kiku sharda 🇮🇳 (@kikusharda) September 22, 2020

Yeh lo 😄 naraaz mat hona 🤗 @sumona24 caption apne aap soch lo 🙈 pic.twitter.com/BLx33dL55n — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 22, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage