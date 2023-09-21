Kangana Ranaut REACTS to India vs Bharat debate, says 'As a poor nation then...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken views on various topics, has weighed in on the ongoing debate regarding 'India vs Bharat.' The actress mentioned that she doesn't have an issue with using the name 'India' for the country but feels 'better' when she refers to it as 'Bharat,' clarifying that she does not 'hate' using the term ‘India’.

"I wanted to look anything but Indian. That was because our country was perceived as a poor nation then. Now, I am proud of my culture and now, I feel like wearing saris. So, when you realise the importance of your own culture, you have the option of embracing it. Our country is going towards a higher conscience, where the citizens may choose to be who they want to be. No one needs to impose these on you," Kangana told Times Now.

Adding, "I now feel better saying Bharat but there are times when I say India, when slip of tongue happens. I do not hate it, nor do I abhor it. That, too, is our past."

Earlier, in the intial days of 'Bharat vs India' debate, the actress pointed. "The name Bharat is so meaningful, what is the meaning of India? I know they called Red Indians that because in olden English, Indian simply meant a slave. They named us Indians because that was our new identity given to us by British. We are Bhartiya, not Indians."

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

The actress will be seen in Emergency. The film features Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and will be released in November 2023. Apart from this, her upcoming project with Lyca Productions, Chandramukhi 2, has already created a buzz on social media. Directed by P Vasu, the comedy horror will hit the silver screen on September 28.

In the first look poster, Kangana Ranaut can be seen swamped in heavy jewellery with a stunning metal studded emerald saree. She, as Chandramukhi, stands strong in a palace. Also starring Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, and Lakshmi Menon in key roles, Chandramukhi 2 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Queen actress will also feature in Tejas, wherein she will be playing the role of Indian Air Force.

