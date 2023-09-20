Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut teases new motion poster on Instagram | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's most anticipated film Chandramukhi 2 release is only a few days away. The actress took to social media to share a new motion poster of the film. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Just 8 more days to go! We're excited to present you this horror-comedy packed with drama, emotions and non-stop entertainment...#Chandramukhi 2 in cinemas near you from September 28". Fans couldn't keep calm as soon as the clip was dropped. One user wrote, "Super duper hit for sure...#kanganaranaut rocked". Another wrote," Welcome to Tamil cinema ma'am". "Queen is coming", wrote the user.

The makers had recently released the trailer with much fanfare and fans loved it scene by scene. Directed by P.Vasu, produced by Subaskaran Allirajah via Lyca Productions. The film stars Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiya Raja and Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, Vadivelu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, and Mahima Nambiar among others. Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the 2005 film which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. Chandramukhi 2 is all set to release in theatres on September 28.

Apart from Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut has the film Emergency which is a biopic of Indira Gandhi and Tejas in which she will be seen playing the role of Indian Air Force.

