Kangana Ranaut on Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: She would knock on my room's door, yell ‘I have samosas’

Kangana Ranaut has a reputation of giving her director a hard time on the sets of the films. But it looks like her director from the upcoming film Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is here to change the perception. Both Kangana and Ashwiny have treated their fans with heartwarming photos with each other from the sets of eth film. It was quite evident that the two hit it right and gelled up well with each other. During the trailer launch of Panga, when Ashwiny was asked about her experience of working with the actress, she sang praises of her.

Ashwiny said, "What happens with Kangana is that so many people keep judging her-- 'God knows, what does do?' Some even think, 'Maybe, she sets the set on fire,' but trust me, she does nothing of the sort. I had to tell this to everyone very openly as a director because I know people will keep telling her, 'you do this, you do that.' Nobody speaks good about her. So, I have to be the one who has to pioneer this whole thing and tell the good things about her."

On the other hand, Kangana revealed that Ashwiny treated her very well on the sets of Panga and ever fed her samosas. She said, "Ashwiny would knock on my room's door every morning and yell, 'Wake up, I have samosas.' Honestly, I'm not used to this. On the film sets, she would kiss me and sit on my lap and I was like, 'Behave yourself, you are a director!' I'm used to people being very threatened by me or my presence. I'm not used to directors kissing and hugging me. So, it was nice. She is very disarming as a person and the kind of unassuming personality that she has, it made me very comfortable. People would call and tell her, 'you are finished or your film is sabotaged,' and yet she was coming and hugging me tight. So I asked her, 'Aren't you scared of me?'"

In Panga, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a mother named Jaya who makes her comeback in the sport Kabaddi. She becomes the national-level kabaddi player and proved everyone wrong that second chances aren’t for married women. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. It will hit the screens on 24 January, 2020.

