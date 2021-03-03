Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut gives shout out to Tejas director: 'Not easy for outsiders'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut started shooting for her action entertainer Tejas on Tuesday. The actress on Wednesday went out of her way to shower praise on debutant director Sarvesh Mewara, who is calling the shots on her upcoming film Tejas. She remarked that it is not easy for outsiders to make it big in Bollywood. Sharing a picture on Twitter, she wrote, "Writer-Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1."

On Sunday, Kangana had invited the director and crew members of Tejas at her place. Sharing photographs with them on Twitter, Kangana wrote: "Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas. Happy journey guys @sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies."

Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an Indian Air Force officer in Tejas. Earlier, she shared a picture showing her character's name 'Tejas Gill' printed on the uniform. The 'Queen' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared that she "had an instant smile on her face" after seeing the name written on the dress. The photo shows a camouflage-print T-shirt with a tag of 'Tejas Gill and the blood group B positive.'

Expressing her feelings on seeing the name of her character in the film 'Tejas' in front of her, the actor said, "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas. I never knew until I read my character's full name on my uniform today. I had an instant smile on my face. Our longings and love have a way of manifesting. The universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand (added a heart emoticon)."

- with IANS inputs