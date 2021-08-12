Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut gets cheer from team as she wraps up Dhaakad shoot, shares new still from film | WATCH

Kangana Ranaut who has been tirelessly shooting in Budapest for her upcoming film Dhaakad has finally finished her part. The actress took to Instagram stories and shared the glimpse of her team as they cheered for her on the last day of shoot. In one of the videos she wrote, "It's a wrap for me… Missing them already" with a sad emoticon followed by hashtag Dhaakad.

Kangana also shared a new still from the movie.

Earlier Kangana had shared a picture of her character Agni and said that she will continue to live beyond the film. Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Judgemental Hai Kya' star posted a photo of herself in a fierce avatar. In the picture, she is seen sporting a tattoo at the nape of her neck and staring into the sun, while her hair is blowing out from her braid.

"As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film.... She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad," she captioned the post.

Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut. 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline.

Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.