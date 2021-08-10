Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Sneak peek into Kangana Ranaut's Budapest diaries with sister Rangoli Chandel, nephew Prithivi

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently filming in Budapest for her upcoming movie 'Dhaakad', on Monday, spent some quality time with sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew Prithivi. The 'Queen' actor took to her Instagram stories and shared photos, in which she could be seen enjoying her time together with her family, eating dessert at one of the cafes in Budapest.

Kangana is currently wrapping up the shoot in Budapest for her upcoming film Dhaakad. Helmed by director Razneesh Razy Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is a Spy thriller. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an officer named Agent Agni. The film's first schedule was previously shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Kangana makes sure to treat her famns and followers with some glimpses of her looks as 'Agent Agni' on social media. Last day, she shared a picture from her shoot and wrote, "As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise inspite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad."

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen next in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on J.Jayalalithaa. She also has 'Tejas' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in her kitty. Apart from these, she will also play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama 'Emergency'.

