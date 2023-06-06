Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan THIS as she shares old video dancing to Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan

Kangana Ranaut walked down the memory lane after she stumbled upon a video clip from the time when she appeared on Salman's popular TV show, Dus Ka Dum. While sharing the video, Kangana wondered how young both of them once looked. In the video, that Kangana shared on her Instagram story, she is seen wearing a lehenga over her dress. The actress then danced to Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' song while Salman was seen cheering for her. The audience cheers for her and Bollywood Bhaijaan says, "Taaliyaan..how sporting, yaar." Salman appeared to be enjoying as Kangana aced her expressions and danced to the song. In the end, the two burst into laughter.

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "OMG!!! SK why do we look so young?? Does that mean we aren’t anymore?” The video was originally posted by one of Kangana’s fan accounts with the caption, "When Salman made Kangana perform in a ghagra choli to show the world she can do more than just intense roles."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUTKangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

The video got the fans excited! One of them commented, "Omggg they both (loved up emojis). The way I love them and desperately waiting for them to do a movie together." Another added, "Most beautiful actress and actor in Bollywood film industry. They should do a romantic comedy type film as a lead pair."

Kangana attended Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party in April. She and the superstar shares a great She had also earlier revealed that Salman is her very good friend. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana had said, "Salman is a very good friend of mine, usne party pe bulaya, toh main chali gayi (he called me for his party, so I went). As simple as that."

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut recently completed the shooting of her much-awaited film 'Emergency'. She will be seen playing the role of late former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in this film. The film is also directed by Kangana Ranaut. Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Paresh Rawal and Mahima Chaudhary will be seen in important roles in Emergency.

Also, Kangana will be seen headlining 'Chandramukhi 2'. Helmed by P Vasu, it is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2 Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

